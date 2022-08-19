Section 377A should be retained until adequate safeguards around areas of social vulnerability are enacted: Churches alliance

SINGAPORE: The Alliance of Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches of Singapore (APCCS) said on Friday (Aug 19) that it supports the retention of Section 377A and continues to "strongly caution against removing the moral marker established" in the law.

It added that Section 377A should be retained until adequate safeguards around the "many areas of social vulnerability" are enacted.

Section 377A of the Penal Code criminalises sex between men. Earlier this year, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the Government is considering "the best way forward" on the section of the law.

The APCCS said in a statement on Friday: "The law in its current form, which includes the political promise of non-enforcement, poses no threat of criminalisation to homosexual men while simultaneously providing the necessary safeguards to public morality, standing as a bulwark against LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) activism seeking to normalise homosexuality, among their other demands."

It added that "unmitigated repeal" of the section of the law facilitates the progress of "a brand of intolerant and aggressive LGBT activism that seeks to impose its ideology upon Singapore society".

Formed in 2018, APCCS has 84 member churches, including some churches whose senior pastors are on its Board.

CANNOT AGREE WITH REMOVAL OF SECTION 377A: APCCS

In its statement, the alliance said it supports the retention of Section 377A and "cannot in good conscience" agree with the removal of the section of the law.

"Unless and until adequate safeguards around the many areas of social vulnerability are enacted, and there is confidence that public life will be protected from LGBT activism that seeks to normalise homosexuality in our culture, Section 377A should be retained," said the APCCS.

"We ask for concrete assurances that the concerns we have raised have been taken seriously and will be accounted for."

The alliance also said that if the matter is to be put to a parliamentary vote, the party whip should be lifted so that Members of Parliament (MPs) will be able to vote "according to the feedback they have received from the ground".

A party whip ensures there are sufficient members in Parliament to support the party's position, and that MPs vote according to the party's line.

"Recognising that there are people of all faiths in Parliament, they should also be able to vote with freedom of conscience," said the alliance.