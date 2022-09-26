Successful court challenge could be possible if 377A is not repealed: Law Soc forum panelists

SINGAPORE: If Section 377A of the Penal Code is not repealed, the risk of a successful legal challenge could have been a real one, said panelists at a discussion co-hosted by the Singapore Academy of Law and the Law Society of Singapore on Monday (Sep 26).

The forum, which was moderated by dean of Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law Professor Lee Pey Woan, discussed the implications of Tan Seng Kee v AG on the constitutionality of Section 377A.

Also in attendance was Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, who delivered a speech and participated in a panel discussion.

The case was dismissed in February by the Court of Appeal. Mr Tan's case was one of the three challenges mounted against Section 377A. The other two were from disc jockey Johnson Ong Ming, and Bryan Choong Chee Hoong, the former executive director of LGBT non-profit organisation Oogachaga.

At the same time, the Court of Appeal reaffirmed that the law was “unenforceable in its entirety” and posed no credible threat of prosecution.

According to Section 377A of the Penal Code, any man who commits any act of gross indecency with another man in public or in private can be jailed for up to two years. This extends to any man who abets such an act, procures or attempts to procure such an act.

Speaking during the panel discussion on Monday, Law Society president Adrian Tan touched on the case, and pointed out that the Court of Appeal did raise "red flags".

"They were saying: 'Look, this time the legal challenge is not going to succeed. But next time, it probably will.'," said Mr Tan.

Professor Leslie Chew, who is dean of the Singapore University of Social Science's law school, said that the outcome of cases are never certain, and things evolve. He pointed out that the apex court is also not bound by its own decisions.

"In our system ... it is your constitutional right to challenge. And if you look at the history of issues that have been thrown up by Section 377A, it dates back to somewhere around 2013, It has been a whole decade of every now and then, (there is) a challenge. So the risk is real," he added.

In his opening address, Mr Shanmugam shared similar observations. He explained that there was a risk of Section 377A being struck down by the courts in the future, on the grounds that it could be judged to be in breach of Article 12 of the Constitution.

Article 12 of the Constitution states that all persons are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection.