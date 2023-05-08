Security officer at City Square Residences injured after alleged group assault

SINGAPORE: A security officer was left injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of individuals at City Square Residences, said the Security Association Singapore (SAS) on Monday (May 8).

The officer, a security supervisor from Security Agency Trek Investigations and Security Management Services, was performing his regular entry checks when the alleged attack took place around 6.30am on Sunday, said SAS.

"The attack was caught on CCTV footage and has been shared with the authorities," said the association.

In the footage, two men can be seen confronting the officer outside the guard post of the Farrer Park condominium.

The duo then proceeded to assault the officer, who tried to escape before falling backwards onto a car gantry barrier.