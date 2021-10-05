Security officers get more protection from abuse under Bill passed by Parliament

SINGAPORE: Security officers will now get more protection from abuse, after a Bill passed in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 5) introduced new offences and tougher penalties for those who harass, assault or hurt officers carrying out their duties.

Under the Private Security Industry (Amendment) Bill, such penalties are stiffer than those meted out to individuals who commit the same offence against members of the public.

For instance, offenders who assault or use criminal force against security officers may be jailed up to two years or fined up to S$7,500, or both.

This is a tougher penalty than for similar crimes against members of the public, which could lead to up to three months’ jail or a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

“CLEAR AND PRESENT” NEED FOR CHANGES

Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, who introduced the Bill for a second reading, described security officers as “vital partners” of the Home Team in safeguarding Singapore and taking on important roles, such as patrolling at many premises.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, security officers have also been assisting with safe management measures, which requires them to interact with members of the public, he said.

“While the large majority of the public are cooperative, there have been cases of persons confronting security officers carrying out their duties, with some going further to verbally or even physically abuse them,” said Mr Tan.

He noted that an average of about 150 cases of such abuse have been reported each year from 2018 to 2020.

A separate survey last year by the Union of Security Employees (USE) and the Singapore University of Social Sciences also found that four in 10 security officers had faced some form of abuse while working.

Mr Tan added there were “particularly egregious” cases, such as when a security officer at Roxy Square was verbally abused and punched by a man in 2019.

“Hence, the imperative to enhance the protection for security officers is clear and present,” he said.