'Selective' checks on COVID-19 vaccination status to be conducted at hawker centres, coffee shops

SINGAPORE: Safe distancing enforcement officers will conduct "selective" checks of diners' COVID-19 vaccination status when new rules at hawker centres and coffee shops kick in from Wednesday (Oct 13).

It was announced on Saturday that people who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to dine in at hawker centres and coffee shops or enter shopping malls.

Fully vaccinated people can continue to do so, but only in groups of two. Children aged 12 and below, recovered individuals and unvaccinated people with a valid pre-event test result can be included in the group of two.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people can continue to take away food from hawker centres and coffee shops.