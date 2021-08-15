Life with selective mutism: When extreme anxiety makes a child unable to speak

SINGAPORE: To step inside Shermaine Toh Zeppelin’s mind, picture yourself alone in a box made of one-way mirrors.

You can see people trying to reach you from the other side, but they can’t see you trying to reciprocate. You wave, bang the walls, jump up and down. Nothing works.

They don’t know why you can’t respond to them — and you can’t explain it either.

“I just feel as if I'm unable to speak. Last time, I asked my friend to ask me a yes or no question, so I could just reply with a yes or no. But I couldn’t make sounds come out of my throat,” the 16-year-old told CNA.

“When I freeze, I am fully able to see, hear and feel everything that I usually can. I just can't move. I remember one of my teachers telling me to make eye contact with her if I was ‘in there’, and I couldn't make eye contact.”

Shermaine was diagnosed with selective mutism in 2016 — a “rare condition” with public hospitals seeing an average of 140 patients a year from 2018 to 2020, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) told CNA.

Selective mutism is a childhood anxiety disorder characterised by a child's inability to speak and communicate effectively in select social settings where there might be an expectation to do so, such as in school or in public.

However, they are able to communicate in settings where they are comfortable, secure and relaxed.

“Children with selective mutism can even shout and be boisterous when they interact with familiar people, like household members, but they may become shy and anxious with others, such as distant relatives, teachers, classmates, hawkers or strangers,” explained IMH.

This was initially apparent when CNA spoke to Shermaine over Zoom with her parents, where Shermaine kept silent when her parents were talking.

When it was her turn, she’d written down her answers to the interview questions that were sent over beforehand, intending to read them out. But her mother ended up reading them out for her, until Shermaine took over around the third question.

Her answers began with a whisper, but her voice grew louder with every sentence.

The girl who spoke was unlike the one who has frozen up to five hours after being triggered.

TRIGGERING INCIDENTS IN SCHOOL

It started in Primary 3, when Shermaine’s teacher started “nitpicking” various aspects about her, shared her father Mr Zeppelin Misnadi.

“I don’t want to call it targeting (her). It’s more like nitpicking, small things, big things, everything, like saying she’s sweaty, perspiring a lot, she looks untidy. (Small) comments from her, but they’re actually a very big issue to Shermaine.”

Shermaine explained that at certain times, such as after recess on a hot day, the teacher would say she was “very sweaty” and ask her to wipe her perspiration.

“I have a handkerchief in my pocket. I’d take it out, then she said I shouldn't use a handkerchief, I should use a tissue. I was like, ‘What?’ She’s also the one who tells us not to waste paper,” she said.

When Mr Zeppelin and his wife, Madam Sharon Toh, initially heard about Shermaine’s discomfort from her, they didn’t make a big fuss.

“We didn’t know it was going to be a big deal. We were comparing our life with hers, which we think is wrong in hindsight,” they shared.

“Probably we could’ve done something or understood her better. But we based (our reaction) on what we went through in life. We thought it’s a passing phase, and she would outgrow it like us. We didn’t know she had anxiety.”

He added that whenever Shermaine’s brain freezes, she would think it’s only been a few minutes once she snaps out of it. In reality, several hours could have passed.

To adapt to her primary school environment, she would order from the same canteen stall until the stall owner knew her order by heart. She also hung out with a small group of friends during recess.