Man who drove into Seletar Country Club swimming pool while intoxicated pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: After consuming alcohol at a corporate dinner at Seletar Country Club, Teng Guan How William got behind the wheel and knocked down a plant, hit a water pipe and some garden lights, before driving into a pool, racking up nearly S$18,000 (US$13,350) in damages.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday (Apr 7) to one count of drink driving and one count of rash or negligent conduct with respect to any machinery in possession or under charge of the offender.

The court heard that on Aug 27 last year, Teng drove his car to the country club to attend a golf event followed by a corporate dinner.

He consumed two shots of whiskey during the dinner and became intoxicated. He later went to his car sometime before 9.37pm to drive home.

After driving out of the members’ parking area, he headed towards a bend in the road within the country club's compound.

However, instead of making a sharp left turn to remain on the road, he drove straight into an area that was off limits to members.

Between 9.37pm and 9.45pm, he knocked over a plant and hit a water pipe outside a building near the playground, dislodging the faucet and causing water to gush out.

He also drove into a metal store - denting it - and went through a playground before driving into one side of the pool.

This damaged the drain covers, handgrip and tiles at the edge of the pool, and caused the front of the car to briefly drop into the water.

Footage of the incident was played in court, showing the accused’s car entering the pool before making a three-point turn and driving into the pool again.

At the time, the pool had been closed to visitors and security guards were patrolling the area.