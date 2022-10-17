Cyclists get dedicated on-road cycling lane at Seletar under six-month trial

SINGAPORE: Cyclists now have a new dedicated cycling lane, under a trial that allows them to ride safely along a popular Seletar stretch on Sunday mornings.

Every Sunday, a 4.6km stretch of West Camp Road in Seletar Aerospace Park will belong to cyclists from 5am to 11am.

The six-month trial, which started on Sunday (Oct 16), is in response to feedback from riders who want more space on the roads. The only other on-road cycling lane is along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The new cycling lane – in both directions of West Camp Road – is marked out by solid blue lines. The operating hours are indicated on the signboards and the road itself.

Buses can also use the lane during those fixed hours, but other vehicles are barred from the road that typically has relatively light traffic on weekend mornings.

PREVENTING CONFLICTS

The pilot aims to improve the riding experience for cyclists, some of whom have come into conflict with motorists while on their rides.

"If there is tension between the different road users, it's not healthy for active mobility to take off,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who was speaking to reporters at the launch of the cycling lane on Sunday.

“So, when rules are clear, people understand and accept them, it will promote a better culture of sharing our space."

He added that the group size limits for cyclists at both cycling lanes in Tanah Merah Coast Road and West Camp Road will be removed.

Under current rules that kicked in on Jan 1, cycling groups on roads are capped at five riders in single file, or 10 if cycling two abreast.