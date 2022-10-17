Cyclists get dedicated on-road cycling lane at Seletar under six-month trial
The trial is in response to feedback from riders who want more space on the roads. The only other on-road cycling lane is along Tanah Merah Coast Road.
SINGAPORE: Cyclists now have a new dedicated cycling lane, under a trial that allows them to ride safely along a popular Seletar stretch on Sunday mornings.
Every Sunday, a 4.6km stretch of West Camp Road in Seletar Aerospace Park will belong to cyclists from 5am to 11am.
The six-month trial, which started on Sunday (Oct 16), is in response to feedback from riders who want more space on the roads. The only other on-road cycling lane is along Tanah Merah Coast Road.
The new cycling lane – in both directions of West Camp Road – is marked out by solid blue lines. The operating hours are indicated on the signboards and the road itself.
Buses can also use the lane during those fixed hours, but other vehicles are barred from the road that typically has relatively light traffic on weekend mornings.
PREVENTING CONFLICTS
The pilot aims to improve the riding experience for cyclists, some of whom have come into conflict with motorists while on their rides.
"If there is tension between the different road users, it's not healthy for active mobility to take off,” said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who was speaking to reporters at the launch of the cycling lane on Sunday.
“So, when rules are clear, people understand and accept them, it will promote a better culture of sharing our space."
He added that the group size limits for cyclists at both cycling lanes in Tanah Merah Coast Road and West Camp Road will be removed.
Under current rules that kicked in on Jan 1, cycling groups on roads are capped at five riders in single file, or 10 if cycling two abreast.
Seletar Aerospace Park, which is home to several aerospace companies, is a popular spot for cycling, said cycling enthusiasts, who welcomed the move, especially given that more people have appeared to start riding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One cyclist, however, was concerned about how the dedicated cycling lane will be enforced, and it could be complicated as “there is a very limited window from 5am to 11am".
KEEPING CYCLISTS SAFE
The Land Transport Authority will use the pilot to gather feedback from users and assess the impact on traffic before deciding if there is scope to roll out such lanes in other areas.
Meanwhile, a new road safety guide will help motorists and cyclists to use the shared space safely.
Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen said the dedicated space will help to keep cyclists safe.
“So, you can bring new cyclists who are not very confident with riding with heavy vehicles or other vehicles, they can actually come in and cycle because this lane is just primarily meant for them,” said Dr Hing, a family physician.
If the trial takes off, it may even be replicated in other areas, including the Central Business District, said Mr Steven Lim, a member of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel.
“We are asking more people to move about using bicycles. And if this model actually works after this trial, we can always replicate this in other areas, and even in the CBD."