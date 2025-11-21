Dog removed from Seletar farm in trapping operation dies one week after capture
The dog was handed over to animal welfare group Causes for Animals Singapore for rehoming, but it later went into cardiac arrest at a private veterinary clinic, said NParks.
SINGAPORE: A dog captured last week during a trapping operation at a Seletar farm died on Friday (Nov 21), the same day it was sent to an animal welfare group for rehoming, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.
It was one of three stray dogs caught at Seletar West Farmway 8 on Nov 14 by a contractor under the supervision of the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of NParks.
The incident had drawn allegations of rough handling and mistreatment from animal rights groups.
NParks said on Friday it was saddened by the death of the dog, which was also known as Baby Boy or Fluffy.
"During the period when Baby Boy was under the care of AVS from Nov 14 to the morning of Nov 21, Baby Boy was observed to be alert and well, albeit walking with a slight limp," said Dr Anna Wong, who is the group director of community animal management at NParks.
"AVS also conducted a health check, vaccination, parasite preventatives and blood test for Baby Boy."
NParks said it handed over Baby Boy to animal welfare group Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS) at around 11.30am on Friday for rehoming under the Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage programme.
"The results of the blood test done during the period Baby Boy was under the care of AVS, showed moderate anaemia, and some underlying inflammation. These results were also shared with CAS' identified veterinary clinic," said Dr Wong.
She added that Baby Boy was sent to this private veterinary clinic after it was picked up by CAS.
“At the clinic, he went into cardiac arrest when placed under sedation,” she said.
NParks said the news of the dog's death was unexpected, and that it is in touch with CAS to look into identifying the cause of death through an independent post-mortem examination.
CAS announced the death of Baby Boy in a Facebook post on Friday.
"His heart gave out at our regular clinic, shortly after being bailed out from AVS," said the animal welfare group.
"We chose not to proceed with a post-mortem, as it would have meant sending him back to AVS - and he's already been through more than any old farm dog should."
"He could barely stand, and we're still at a loss over how he was said to have chased anyone. But this is our goodbye."
CAS added that the dog will be cremated on Saturday.
CAS had been one of several animal welfare groups which criticised last week's dog trapping operation, alleging rough handling and mistreatment of the dogs by the animal management contractor.
In one instance caught on video, men are seen pushing a dog’s head with poles as they attempt to close the hatch on its cage.
Responding to the criticism, NParks previously said that an acceptable amount of force was used in the trapping of the dogs, given the escalation of dog-chasing and biting incidents as well as potential risks to public safety.
NParks said on Friday that the other two dogs remain in AVS' care and are observed to be well.