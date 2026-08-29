Fire involving about 3ha of greenery extinguished near Seletar Link

SINGAPORE: A fire that affected about 3ha of vegetation near Seletar Link was extinguished on Saturday (Aug 29), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

In response to CNA's query, SCDF said it was alerted to a fire near Seletar Link and Seletar South Link around 11.05am.

"The fire involved vegetation measuring about 150m by 200m," it said, adding that the flames were extinguished using two water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine. The affected area is roughly equivalent to 4 football fields.

A Punggol resident, Mr Shawn Cheong, said he reported the fire at around 11.20am after seeing smoke and flames in the area while driving by. When returning around 3.30pm, he saw multiple SCDF and police vehicles still at the scene.

“When I was driving back, I thought the firefighting would have been over,” Mr Cheong told CNA, adding that he was shocked as he initially thought the blaze was not big.

SCDF did not state what time the fire was extinguished.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, it said.