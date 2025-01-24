Seletar preschool's licence revoked over 'inappropriate' child management practices; 3 employees under police investigation

SINGAPORE: A preschool in Seletar had its licence revoked after an investigation found multiple breaches of regulations committed at the school, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said on Friday (Jan 24).

Three employees of GU+MMI Smart Kids at 9 Jalan Jarak, Seletar Hills Estate are also being investigated by the police. All three have been barred from working in the preschool sector.

On Feb 26, 2024, a parent and the school separately made reports to ECDA over alleged incidents at the preschool.

Following the reports, ECDA commenced investigations, which included an unannounced visit to the preschool, a review of CCTV footage, interviews with staff and parents, and verification of records.

“ECDA has since concluded our investigations and our findings revealed that there were multiple breaches of the Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDC) Regulations, committed on two children at the preschool,” the agency said in a news release on Friday.

ECDA noted that the preschool had not had any students since Mar 21, 2024, after parents withdrew their children from the centre.

WHAT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED

After allegations of malpractice first emerged in early 2024, a parent told CNA that the preschool management had shown her CCTV footage of her three-year-old son being scolded in a dark room.

The toddler had previously told her that this was a form of punishment for misbehaviour.

The mother also said the footage showed two teachers involved. They had angry facial expressions and it looked like they were slamming the door and shouting at her son.

Another parent, who only wanted to be known as Mr Gerard, shared that his four-year-old boy had become unusually aggressive, had trouble sleeping and resisted going to school.

Initially, the family attributed these changes to disruptions caused by holidays and festive occasions. They had assumed the child simply wanted to stay home and play, never suspecting anything more serious.

The situation escalated when the preschool sent a letter to parents, revealing a "child mismanagement" incident and announcing the immediate suspension of three teachers to facilitate investigations.

Alarmed, Mr Gerard and his wife questioned their son, who then revealed that he had been locked in a dark room on multiple occasions.

PRESCHOOL FAILED TO SAFEGUARD CHILDREN'S WELL-BEING: ECDA

The preschool had suspended the three staff members in question on Feb 26, 2024 and subsequently terminated their employment. They were also not allowed to work in other preschools while investigations were ongoing.

“The three staff had contravened ECDC Regulations, which prohibit preschool educators from using any inappropriate child management practices, such as corporal punishment and harsh responses,” said ECDA.

“These staff have been issued a warning under the ECDC Regulations and barred from working in the preschool sector. Police investigations are ongoing against the three staff.”

ECDA added that that the preschool management did not ensure that its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on child management were enforced and gave inadequate guidance and support to the staff in the management of children.

“They had failed to safeguard the well-being of the children under its care,” it said.

Taking into consideration these systemic lapses and the severity of the incidents at the preschool, ECDA revoked the preschool’s licence on Jan 2, 2025.

The revocation followed an issuance of a notice to the licensee, GU+MMY, on Dec 13, 2024 careful consideration of the representations from the licensee, ECDA said.