Sunday Cycling Lane in Seletar to more than double in length by early 2027

SINGAPORE: The Sunday Cycling Lane at Seletar Aerospace Park will more than double in length to 11.2km by the first quarter of 2027, giving cyclists a longer, more continuous route.

The existing 4.6km stretch along West Camp Road will be extended by 6.6km to include Seletar Aerospace Drive and Punggol Barat Drive, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

Works will begin in November, with the extended lane retaining the current operating hours of 5am to 11am on Sundays.

“The Sunday Cycling Lane has been well utilised since its implementation, and both traffic conditions and bus operations have remained smooth,” LTA said

It added that the initiative received broad support from the Singapore Cycling Federation and stakeholders along Seletar Aerospace Drive.

The Sunday Cycling Lane was first introduced along West Camp Road in October 2022 as a six-month trial to assess the feasibility of setting aside road space for larger groups of cyclists during periods of low vehicular traffic.

Following the successful trial, the lane was made permanent in April 2023.

The extended route will follow the same design and operating guidelines as the existing lane, with solid blue markings used to demarcate the cycling lane.

Near junctions and entrances to developments, dotted blue lines and red transverse markings will be used instead.

During its operating hours, only buses and cyclists are allowed to use the cycling lane, except at designated stretches near junctions and development accesses.

Motorists may use these areas to turn into and out of roads during cycling lane hours, but should filter onto the stretches with care as cyclists and buses may be using the lane, LTA said.