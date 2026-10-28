Sunday Cycling Lane in Seletar to more than double in length by early 2027

SINGAPORE: A dedicated Sunday morning on-road cycling lane at Seletar Aerospace Park will more than double in length to 11.2km by the first quarter of 2027, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Oct 28).

The 4.6km Sunday Cycling Lane at West Camp Road, which operates from 5am to 11am, will be extended by 6.6km to include Seletar Aerospace Drive and Punggol Barat Drive.

Works will commence in November, and the extension will provide cyclists with a longer and more continuous route, LTA said.

“The Sunday Cycling Lane has been well utilised since its implementation, and both traffic conditions and bus operations have remained smooth.”

LTA added that the initiative received broad support from the Singapore Cycling Federation and stakeholders along Seletar Aerospace Drive.

The Sunday Cycling Lane was first introduced as a six-month trial at West Camp Road in October 2022 to assess the feasibility of providing dedicated road space for larger group cycling during periods of low vehicular traffic.

The successful trial led to the lane being made permanent in April 2023.

The extended cycling route will adopt similar design and operating guidelines to the existing cycling lane, and will be demarcated by solid blue lane markings except near junctions and development accesses, where dotted blue lane markings and red transverse markings will be used.

During its operating hours, only buses and cyclists are allowed to use the cycling lane, except at designated stretches near junctions and development accesses.

Motorists may use these areas to turn into and out of roads during cycling lane hours, but should filter onto the stretches with care as cyclists and buses may be using the lane, LTA said.