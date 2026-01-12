Self-cleaning tables, robotic arms: Can technology solve Singapore's cleaner shortage?

SINGAPORE: When Mr Tommy Ng posts a job opening for coffee shop cleaners, it can take weeks to get responses. When he does hire someone, they often do not stay long.

"The turnover is very high because of the tedious work. It could be every few months there will be a change," said the business development manager for Mr Teh Tarik Eating House. The five coffee shops the company runs each require at least two cleaners per shift.

The struggle to hire and retain cleaners is a common refrain among coffee shop operators, who said the physically demanding and "unglamorous" nature of the work makes it increasingly difficult to attract and keep people on the job.

"The barrier of entry is not high, so (workers have) the mindset that if they do not work here today, they can work elsewhere and they will not cherish the job as much," said Mr Wu Yi Feng, director of Kopiwu, which runs coffee shops in Ang Mo Kio, Clementi and Yishun.

While the mandatory tray return rule introduced several years ago has eased workloads to some extent, staff are still needed to man return points, wipe tables and keep dining areas clean.

Mr Andy Hoon, CEO of the Kim San Leng coffee shop chain, pointed to Singapore's foreign manpower quotas as a factor further restricting the pool of available workers. Operators also said they prefer to hire cleaners directly rather than through cleaning companies to avoid higher operating costs.