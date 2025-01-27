Singapore to trial self-driving public bus services in Marina Bay, one-north

SINGAPORE: Singapore will trial self-driving public bus services in Marina Bay and one-north, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Jan 27).

This will start with smaller buses with at least 16 seats, on Service 400 in the Marina Bay and Shenton Way area, followed by Service 191 in one-north.

These two services were selected for their shorter and simpler routes, said LTA. One-north is part of an existing autonomous vehicle (AV) testbed, where trials have been conducted since 2019.

AVs do not have drivers and are equipped with sensors that allow them to navigate through roads.

LTA will purchase six autonomous buses for a start. They will operate alongside existing buses and will be deployed from mid-2026 for an initial period of three years.