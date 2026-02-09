Fear of arrest, stigma and uncertainty: Why self-radicalised youths sometimes go unreported by loved ones

SINGAPORE: There is no clear threshold for radicalisation, but the gradual and undramatic shift in a person’s behaviour is most noticeable to their family and friends, who are able to spot the change and act, said security and community experts.

But some people may not sound the alarm on their loved ones, as they do not want them arrested or would prefer to handle the situation themselves, the Internal Security Department (ISD) told CNA.

Contrary to such beliefs, reporting them to the authorities early will allow them to receive help in a timely manner, said the agency.

Experts noted that the inaction is typically not driven by indifference, but by genuine care and a fear of misdecisions or repercussions on that person.

“ISD understands the concerns and assures members of the public that when a report is made, it will conduct checks to establish the veracity of the information,” said the agency.

“No further action will be taken if its investigations do not find the person to be radicalised.”

If a person is found to be in the early stages of radicalisation, they may not be dealt with under the Internal Security Act (ISA) and instead be referred for counselling, said the ISD.

This reporting gap was recently exposed in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was dealt with under the ISA after becoming self-radicalised online. While his family members and friends were aware of his extremist views, none of them reported him.

Previous cases dealt with by the ISD over the past three years also saw families and friends noticing warning signs, yet they did not sound the alarm.

“Some may choose not to report their loved ones as they may be worried that their concerns may be unfounded,” said the ISD.

The agency said that as part of investigations, it may interview the individual’s family members and friends to gather more information on their activities and whether they had noticed anything amiss.

The investigations seek to ascertain if the individual had acted alone or tried to influence others with radical views.

The identity of the informer will be protected, said the agency.