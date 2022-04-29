Self-service buffets in Singapore can resume from Apr 30

SINGAPORE: Self-service buffets will be allowed to resume from Apr 30 in line with Singapore's easing of COVID-19 measures.
F&B establishments offering self-service buffets will be required to provide hand sanitisers or disposable gloves for their patrons, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Apr 29).
"Licensed food establishments that have self-service buffet lines must place at least two bottles of hand sanitisers or two packs of disposable gloves in the vicinity of a self-service buffet, with all starting points covered," said SFA, adding that the hand sanitisers must contain at least 60 per cent alcohol.
F&B establishments are "strongly encouraged" to remind customers to use the hand sanitisers or disposable gloves before picking up the serving cutlery at self-service buffet counters, said the agency.
This is required even if the self-service buffet is held outside the licensed food establishment.
If employees are serving the food to customers, hand sanitisers or disposable gloves need not be provided. "However, the service staff should handle ready-to-eat food with clean serving cutlery or gloves," said SFA.
Self-service buffets have been suspended since April 2020 when Singapore announced its "circuit breaker" to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. While buffet lines were allowed to resume in April 2021, the food must be served by staff members.
When contacted by CNA on Friday, Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot Buffet's Tampines outlet said it will begin offering a self-service buffet from Saturday, but could not confirm if its other outlets would do the same.
The Landmark Restaurant, located in Village Hotel Bugis, also told CNA on the phone that it will offer a self-service buffet from Saturday.
Peppermint at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay said it is aware of SFA's announcement but does not have a date for resumption as of Friday.
GOOD PRACTICES
Listing some good practices, SFA said serving cutlery should be frequently cleaned or replaced with clean ones.
"Where the food is not served in chaffing dishes with attached covers, licensees are strongly encouraged to erect plastic/glass barriers to protect food from exposure to environmental contamination or respiratory droplets from patrons queuing at buffet lines," it added.
SFA said F&B establishments should continue to maintain high standards of food safety and comply with the following food safety practices:
- Preventing contamination of ready-to-eat food, such as not handling it with bare hands or used cutlery
- Cooking food thoroughly and ensuring that the cooked food is kept out of the temperature danger zone of between 5 degrees Celsius and 60 degrees Celsius until serving
- Storing raw food and cooked/ready-to-eat food separately
- Ensuring that the premises are free of pest infestation
- Ensuring all personnel engaged in the sale and preparation of food and drinks wear masks at all times.