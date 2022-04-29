Self-service buffets in Singapore can resume from Apr 30

SINGAPORE: Self-service buffets will be allowed to resume from Apr 30 in line with Singapore's easing of COVID-19 measures.

F&B establishments offering self-service buffets will be required to provide hand sanitisers or disposable gloves for their patrons, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Apr 29).

"Licensed food establishments that have self-service buffet lines must place at least two bottles of hand sanitisers or two packs of disposable gloves in the vicinity of a self-service buffet, with all starting points covered," said SFA, adding that the hand sanitisers must contain at least 60 per cent alcohol.

F&B establishments are "strongly encouraged" to remind customers to use the hand sanitisers or disposable gloves before picking up the serving cutlery at self-service buffet counters, said the agency.

This is required even if the self-service buffet is held outside the licensed food establishment.

If employees are serving the food to customers, hand sanitisers or disposable gloves need not be provided. "However, the service staff should handle ready-to-eat food with clean serving cutlery or gloves," said SFA.

Self-service buffets have been suspended since April 2020 when Singapore announced its "circuit breaker" to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. While buffet lines were allowed to resume in April 2021, the food must be served by staff members.

When contacted by CNA on Friday, Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot Buffet's Tampines outlet said it will begin offering a self-service buffet from Saturday, but could not confirm if its other outlets would do the same.

The Landmark Restaurant, located in Village Hotel Bugis, also told CNA on the phone that it will offer a self-service buffet from Saturday.

Peppermint at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay said it is aware of SFA's announcement but does not have a date for resumption as of Friday.