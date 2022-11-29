Opening of new polyclinics in Sembawang and Khatib delayed by a year

SINGAPORE: The opening of two new polyclinics in Sembawang and Yishun will be delayed by a year, with several healthcare projects affected by supply chain disruption and manpower shortages in the construction sector.

Sembawang Polyclinic will now open in 2023, while Khatib Polyclinic will open in 2024, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a written parliamentary answer on Monday (Nov 28) to a question from MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar).

The integrated development of the redeveloped Jurong Polyclinic and a new nursing home will be delayed by two years to 2027, he added.

The construction of the new National Skin Centre (NSC) building is now scheduled to be completed by 2023, instead of 2022. NSC will continue its services from the existing centre until the completion of the new building, the Health Minister said.