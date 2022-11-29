Opening of new polyclinics in Sembawang and Khatib delayed by a year
The redeveloped Jurong Polyclinic and new National Skin Centre building have also been delayed.
SINGAPORE: The opening of two new polyclinics in Sembawang and Yishun will be delayed by a year, with several healthcare projects affected by supply chain disruption and manpower shortages in the construction sector.
Sembawang Polyclinic will now open in 2023, while Khatib Polyclinic will open in 2024, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a written parliamentary answer on Monday (Nov 28) to a question from MP Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar).
The integrated development of the redeveloped Jurong Polyclinic and a new nursing home will be delayed by two years to 2027, he added.
The construction of the new National Skin Centre (NSC) building is now scheduled to be completed by 2023, instead of 2022. NSC will continue its services from the existing centre until the completion of the new building, the Health Minister said.
The new Sembawang Polyclinic will be developed as part of the Bukit Canberra integrated hub. Located near Sembawang MRT station, it was supposed to open in 2022.
Khatib Polyclinic will be located next to Khatib MRT station. Former Nee Soon MP Lee Bee Wah said in 2019 that the new polyclinic will open in 2023, providing more convenient care for residents.
Yishun Polyclinic is the only polyclinic in the area. According to the Ministry of Health's latest data, Yishun Polyclinic had the second-highest median waiting time in September of the 23 polyclinics in Singapore.
Earlier this year, MOH said it plans to expand Singapore's network of polyclinics to 32.
In 2019, MOH announced that Jurong Polyclinic will move to a new site, and is expected to be ready by 2025.
The new site is expected to be double the polyclinic's current size. MOH said the existing Jurong Polyclinic will continue to be in operation until the new site is ready. This is to prevent any disruption to services.
The new NSC building is set to be 10 storeys, with two levels of basement. It will increase the centre's current clinic capacity by 50 per cent, from 46 to 69 consultation rooms, said NSC in 2018 during the groundbreaking ceremony.