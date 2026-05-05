Singapore semiconductor firms push into US market as global AI boom drives advanced chip demand

STAYING COMPETITIVE

Inside production facilities in Singapore, companies are scrambling to keep up.



AEM Holdings, which manufactures equipment used to test semiconductors, says the pressure has intensified as product cycles shrink dramatically.



“Our customers rely on us to launch their next generation AI chips,” said its CEO Samer Kabbani.



“If we fail, we could stop the production of these critical chips. This is a freight train moving – it will not stop for anybody.”



He added that traditional timelines – where products were stabilised over months before mass production – are no longer viable.



“Now it's almost like you finish, you go straight into production. If there are any weaknesses in the design, you have to solve them (on the go),” said Mr Kabbani.

"Some people say you jump from the plane and you assemble the parachute as you're landing. So that's where we are now."

To stay competitive, AEM has set up its main research and development hub in San Diego, tapping a deep pool of highly specialised talent to develop advanced engineering materials.



The firm expects the move to help double its production capacity by year-end while accelerating innovation.



Mr Kabbani noted that Southern California’s legacy in aerospace and defence has created strong expertise in advanced materials – skills that can now be applied to semiconductor development.



“We felt building a location there, attracting those people and applying this into a new industry would be a good move for us,” he noted.