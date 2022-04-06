Seng Huat Bean Curd fined S$3,000 over 'widespread pest infestations' last year

SINGAPORE: Seng Huat Bean Curd was fined S$3,000 on Wednesday (Apr 6) for hygiene lapses including "widespread pest infestations" found last year, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release.

SFA had directed the licensed food establishment to suspend food business operations on Jun 29, 2021.

Officers had "found widespread pest infestations such as cockroaches, drain flies and a dead rodent" and the premises were poorly maintained, said SFA.

Seng Huat Bean Curd was also ordered to recall its bean curd “tau kwa” products. The company was allowed to resume operations on Aug 24, 2021 after rectifying the lapses that led to its suspension.