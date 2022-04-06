Seng Huat Bean Curd fined S$3,000 over 'widespread pest infestations' last year

SINGAPORE: Seng Huat Bean Curd was fined S$3,000 on Wednesday (Apr 6) for hygiene lapses including "widespread pest infestations" found last year, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a news release.
SFA had directed the licensed food establishment to suspend food business operations on Jun 29, 2021.
Officers had "found widespread pest infestations such as cockroaches, drain flies and a dead rodent" and the premises were poorly maintained, said SFA.
Seng Huat Bean Curd was also ordered to recall its bean curd “tau kwa” products. The company was allowed to resume operations on Aug 24, 2021 after rectifying the lapses that led to its suspension.
“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part,” said SFA.
SFA added that all food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that staff members are adequately trained on proper food safety management.
Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements, said SFA.
Those found guilty face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.
Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them. They can also provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form.