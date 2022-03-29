Former minister Ng Chee Meng will continue to contribute to the PAP 'where needed' after 3 new faces unveiled in Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: Former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng will continue to contribute to the People’s Action Party (PAP) where needed, he said on Tuesday (Mar 29).

This comes after the PAP on Sunday introduced three new faces - Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, Ms Theodora Lai Xi Yi and Mr Ling Weihong - as branch chairs in Sengkang GRC.

Dr Lam Pin Min will continue to lead the PAP's team in the constituency. He was part of the PAP's Sengkang GRC team for the 2020 General Election, with the slate also including Mr Ng, former Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs Amrin Amin and Mr Raymond Lye.

"I am committed to serving Singaporeans and Singapore. Whatever the case may be, I will continue to contribute to the party where needed,” said Mr Ng, who is also the secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

“Most important to me is to be able to make a purposeful and meaningful difference to the lives of the people I serve, in whatever capacity."

In GE2020, the Workers’ Party won Sengkang GRC with 52.12 per cent of the vote against the 47.88 per cent by the PAP. The winning team comprised Ms He Ting Ru, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, Mr Louis Chua and Ms Raeesah Khan.

Ms Khan has since resigned from the WP and given up her seat, after she confessed to lying in Parliament last year.

Political analysts said on Monday that the PAP will likely redeploy Mr Ng and Mr Amrin in other constituencies at the next election.