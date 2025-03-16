GE2025: Not easy to be young parents but govt is there to help, says PM Wong in first Sengkang visit since leadership handover

SINGAPORE: While young parents in Singapore face many cost challenges, the government is doing much more to help, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (Mar 16).

This includes measures announced in the recent budget, like more Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers, SG60 vouchers and LifeSG credits, he said.

“I know it's not easy to be young parents, I know it's not easy to have kids in Singapore. You have so many things to worry about, but we want to make this journey as convenient, as seamless and as fuss-free as possible,” said Mr Wong.

He was speaking at the Sengkang West Sports and Family Fiesta, which he attended as part of his series of constituency visits which began in June last year.

He attended the event in the opposition-held ward of Sengkang GRC on the first weekend after the country’s new electoral boundaries were released on Mar 11.

“This is now my first time visiting Sengkang as prime minister, and thank you very much for your warm welcome and hospitality,” he told residents.

HELPING YOUNG PARENTS

Mr Wong assured young parents that the government will support them.

“Whether it's preschool, whether it's cost pressures, whether it's education, whether it's housing, we will do everything we can to help you along the way,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Wong noted that Singapore is entering the next phase of its development “at a time when the world around us is undergoing profound changes”.

This is evident in the news daily, he said, adding that the world is becoming a more dangerous place.

“All the things we see around us simply remind us of one simple fact: no one is going to come to our rescue if something goes wrong,” he said.

“We can only count on ourselves, Singaporeans, to defend Singapore, to advance our interests and to make sure this little red dot continues to survive and thrive.”

Sunday’s event was attended by over 200 families in Sengkang West. It aimed to bring residents together to strengthen family ties and promote community bonding.