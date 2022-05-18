Sengkang Town Council to manage town directly after no bids received in agent tender

SINGAPORE: Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) on Tuesday (May 17) said it will directly manage all divisions within the town from next year.

This comes after the town council did not receive any bids during a tender exercise for a managing agent held in April.

In a statement shared on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page, the Workers' Party-run town council said it would commence direct management when the contract for its existing agent, EM Services, ends in January 2023.

Sengkang Town Council is chaired by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru, while its vice chair is fellow WP MP Louis Chua. Associate Professor Jamus Lim, also an MP for Sengkang, is an elected member of the town council.

Formed shortly before the General Election in 2020, Sengkang GRC comprises four wards.

Prior to the elections, the Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions - previously under the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol East SMC - were managed by EM Services, under the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town council.

Meanwhile, the Anchorvale division, which previously fell under Punggol West SMC, was managed by CPG Facilities, under the Ang Mo Kio Town Council.