Sengkang Town Council to manage town directly after no bids received in agent tender

SINGAPORE: Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) on Tuesday (May 17) said it will directly manage all divisions within the town from next year.
This comes after the town council did not receive any bids during a tender exercise for a managing agent held in April.
In a statement shared on the Sengkang GRC Facebook page, the Workers' Party-run town council said it would commence direct management when the contract for its existing agent, EM Services, ends in January 2023.
Sengkang Town Council is chaired by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament He Ting Ru, while its vice chair is fellow WP MP Louis Chua. Associate Professor Jamus Lim, also an MP for Sengkang, is an elected member of the town council.
Formed shortly before the General Election in 2020, Sengkang GRC comprises four wards.
Prior to the elections, the Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions - previously under the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol East SMC - were managed by EM Services, under the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town council.
Meanwhile, the Anchorvale division, which previously fell under Punggol West SMC, was managed by CPG Facilities, under the Ang Mo Kio Town Council.
In its statement, Sengkang Town Council noted it inherited the two managing contracts from its predecessors.
The Anchorvale division has been managed by the Sengkang Town Council since Oct 31 last year, with its daily operations handled by staff hired directly by the town council.
The other three divisions meanwhile are managed by EM Services, whose contract is due to expire on Jan 31, 2023.
According to its website, EM Services - a joint venture between the Housing Board and Keppel Land Limited - manages 10 of the country’s 17 town councils.
These 10 town councils comprise Sengkang, Sembawang, Marsiling-Yew Tee, Tampines, Pasir Ris-Punggol, East Coast, Jalan Besar, Tanjong Pagar, Holland-Bukit Panjang and West Coast.
"As a matter of prudence, SKTC called a tender for (managing agent) services for Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions in April, well in advance of the expiry date," said the town council.
However, no bids were received at the close of the tender on Apr 29.
CNA has contacted EM Services for more information on why it did not put in a bid for the tender to renew its contract.
“Given the circumstances, Sengkang Town Councillors deliberated on this matter and voted to transit into direct management of SKTC, after the management period of EM Services comes to an end,” it said, thanking EM Services for its years of service to Sengkang residents.
“SKTC and in particular, the MPs for Sengkang GRC, would like to assure all Sengkang residents that continuity of services is an utmost priority.
“With the experience gained from directly managing Anchorvale division, and more than eight months to the handover of the Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale divisions from EM Services, SKTC is confident of a smooth transition, and its ability to deliver the standards of service that Sengkang residents have come to expect," said the town council.