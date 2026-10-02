Sengkang West LRT Inner Loop to resume train services on Oct 4, two weeks ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE: Train services on the Sengkang West Inner Loop will resume on Sunday (Oct 4), two weeks earlier than planned after upgrading works were completed early.

The loop, which runs via Cheng Lim station from Sengkang LRT station, has been closed since Apr 19 to facilitate major upgrading works to expand the Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot to three times its size.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a media release on Friday that the depot expansion team made good progress by optimising the sequence of works. Services were originally due to resume on Oct 18.

Weekday peak-period shuttle bus services, introduced to maintain connectivity during the closure, will end after the evening peak on Friday.

The expanded depot, located beside Tongkang station, is needed to support a larger Sengkang-Punggol LRT fleet to meet growing ridership demand, said LTA.

The upgrading works involved significant modifications to existing tracks, connecting new reception tracks from the depot to the mainline, and installing and testing signalling systems and equipment.

Overall depot expansion is on track for completion by 2027.

Once completed, it will support a larger LRT fleet and more trains to meet the growing needs of Sengkang and Punggol, said LTA. When all the carriages are in, there will be 30 per cent increase in average capacity across Sengkang-Punggol LRT, it added.