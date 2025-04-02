Japan can play 'valuable stabilising role' in Southeast Asia, wider Asia-Pacific region: SM Lee

SINGAPORE: With the world entering "uncharted waters", Japan can play a "valuable stabilising role" in Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Apr 2).

Mr Lee was speaking at the launch of the book, The Land of the Rising Sun and the Lion City: The Story of Japan and Singapore, held at the National Library Building.

In his speech, Mr Lee said that fundamental questions are being raised on "longstanding assumptions underpinning defence alliances, nuclear deterrence and non-proliferation".

"In such an environment, I believe Japan can play a useful stabilising role, and contribute to the wellbeing not just of Southeast Asia, but of the wider Asia-Pacific," Mr Lee said.

"That is why I encouraged Japan’s greater participation in regional security matters in 2022 ... and again at the 2023 ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit."

Mr Lee added that he hopes Japan and countries in Asia will have "the wisdom and political leadership" to continue growing friendships and collectively contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

He added that Japan has played an increasing role in regional security cooperation over the past decade.

The country started engaging in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting in 2014. In 2023 it strengthened its security cooperation with the bloc, especially in maritime security, cyber security, and disarmament and non-proliferation.

Mr Lee said that Singapore welcomes Japan's greater contributions to peace and stability in the region, with Japan being a "steadfast friend and partner" for more than half a century.

Singapore and Japan also share similar outlooks on many issues, such as the importance of upholding the multilateral trading system and a rules-based international and regional order.

"Singapore is, and will always be, a trusted and reliable partner for Japan in this joint endeavour."