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More seniors level up with esports pro training aimed at boosting reflexes, digital skills
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Singapore

More seniors level up with esports pro training aimed at boosting reflexes, digital skills

Some 2,400 coaching sessions will be conducted at gaming facilities in Bishan, Pasir Ris and Jurong West.

More seniors level up with esports pro training aimed at boosting reflexes, digital skills

Seniors play a game during the launch of the OCBC-Lions Befrienders Senior Esports Programme at Tampines North Community Club.

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Eugene Chow
Eugene Chow
29 Jun 2026 05:57PM
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SINGAPORE: About 200 seniors in Singapore are set to undergo 12 weeks of professional esports coaching under a new programme aimed at keeping older adults mentally active, socially connected and digitally savvy. 

The initiative, organised by social service agency Lions Befrienders and supported by OCBC, will see coaches from the Singapore Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) train participants in games such as Counter-Strike, Street Fighter and Just Dance.

The games were chosen for their ability to improve reaction time, hand-eye coordination and communication. 

Retiree Neelathevi Chenpathayan, 68, welcomed the programme, saying it offers seniors a fun way to stay mentally engaged. She tried several games during Saturday's (Jun 27) launch and said Just Dance quickly became her favourite. 

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"It's good for seniors to enjoy these types of games to keep our minds alert. So (we can) be happy and can learn the game and enjoy," she told CNA.

Another retiree Lim Beng Hong regularly plays Street Fighter and Ring Fit Adventure with his wife. The 65-year-old said such activities present an opportunity to connect with younger generations.

"These esports are mainly played by youngsters, but now it's introduced to the elderly," he said. "In future, we can play these esports together with the youngsters, so we have better interaction with them. I can play with my children or even my grandchildren." 
OCBC will contribute S$100,000 (US$80,000) over two years to fund 2,400 coaching sessions, which will be conducted at gaming facilities in Bishan, Pasir Ris and Jurong West.  
 
"Flower-arranging, mahjong or  painting are the kinds of activities often cited as ways to promote active ageing'. But why not deploy technology?" Said the bank's group CEO Tan Teck Long. 
 
"The likes of Counter Strike 2 or Nintendo-based fitness titles blend gaming technology, physical activity, cognitive engagement, and social interaction in one attractive package." 
 
An inaugural cohort of 100 seniors will kick off the programme, with another 100 joining in the following year. Coaching will be conducted in groups of eight to 10 participants, and up to 40 per cent of seniors from the first cohort will return to mentor new participants. 
 
"We will be training our seniors on all the various games. This is not only fun … this also helps with their eyes and hands coordination. It's also a way to create a competitive (aspect) to encourage them and motivate them to pick up esports," said Mr Phil Loh, head of the charity’s integrated community case provider. 

Beyond recreation, Mr Loh said esports can help seniors become more comfortable with technology. He said: "It's a gateway to introduce them into the digital world." 
 
Lions Befrienders plans to hold an esports and exercise-gaming competition among its active ageing centres in November. Selected participants will go on to represent the organisation at this year's Silver Showdown, Singapore's senior esports tournament, in December. 
 

SUPPORTING ACTIVE AGEING 

 
Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said esports can play a meaningful role in Singapore's active ageing efforts. 

"Active ageing is not just about the body. It's about the mind as well, and about staying connected in a changing world," he said. 

“I'm glad that the new senior esports programme will take this one step further to bring more of our seniors, especially our male seniors, closer, and together build new friendships, new communities."

Mr Neo noted that many seniors who have participated in esports activities have reported improvements in reflexes, teamwork and strategic thinking, while also gaining confidence using digital technology. 

The initiative comes as Singapore prepares to become a "super-aged" society, with more than one in five residents aged 65 or older. By 2030, one in four citizens will be at least 65. 

The government has increasingly promoted active ageing to help seniors remain healthy, socially connected and engaged in their communities. 

Last year, Sport Singapore organised the inaugural Seniors National Games as part of SG60 celebrations, drawing more than 4,500 participants from 110 active ageing centres. Participants competed in adaptive sports including boccia, disc golf, ladder toss, seated floorball and sport stacking. Organisers hope to expand participation to 5,000 seniors this year. 

Singapore also held its first senior esports tournament, Silver Showdown, in October last year. In January, the country's first esports club dedicated to seniors opened at Bishan Community Club. 

Lions Befrienders says it plans to roll out more esports activities across all of its active ageing centres.

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Source: CNA/dn(mp)

Related Topics

active ageing Active Ageing Centres Lions Befrienders esports games
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