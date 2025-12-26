Rise in seniors living alone prompts social service agencies to boost support, rethink engagement

SINGAPORE: Madam Sereena Joy Osman never expected she would one day be living alone – but that became her reality 14 years ago when her mother passed away.

Now 68 and retired, Mdm Sereena lives on her own in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Clementi.

Far from feeling lonely, she says her days are filled with activity, purpose and connection. She spends much of her time outdoors socialising before returning to her sanctuary for some peace and quiet.

“Planning is very important, and prioritising. Because after retiring, there are so many activities. You want to do everything, but you just don't have time,” she told CNA.

“So, what's important to you? Number one is family. Number two is your friends.”

In the event of a medical emergency, she counts on her neighbours to be there for her – a reminder that living alone does not necessarily mean being isolated.