Seniors make up majority of Singaporean adults whose COVID-19 vaccination status has lapsed

SINGAPORE: Seniors make up the majority of Singaporean adults whose COVID-19 vaccination status has lapsed, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 28).

Almost half of the 21,800 people aged 18 and above whose COVID-19 vaccination status lapsed on Feb 14 are Singaporeans. Among the Singaporeans not boosted, the majority are seniors aged 60 years and above, said Mr Ong.

“A common reason for not getting booster jabs is that they seldom go out, they feel adequately protected with their primary vaccination and they prefer to delay their booster vaccination,” he said.

Mr Ong was responding to Member of Parliament Joan Pereira (PAP-Tanjong Pagar), who had asked about the general profile of people whose vaccination status had lapsed, whether the Ministry had information on why they did not take their booster jabs and whether there were plans to reach out to those people.