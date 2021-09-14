Seniors in nursing homes to get COVID-19 booster shots from Wednesday

SINGAPORE: Seniors in nursing homes will start receiving their COVID-19 booster shots from Wednesday (Sep 15), announced Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Around 140,000 seniors will also receive invitations via SMS over the next few days to book appointments for their booster dose at a vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating public health preparedness clinic, said the minister in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Mr Ong added that mobile and home vaccination teams were fully activated and making visits to vaccinate those who were unable to leave their homes.

Two new community care facilities, with a total capacity of 1,000 beds, will also be opened by the end of this month, said the Mr Ong.

"From today, we are stepping up another 300 beds to 1,300 isolation beds for COVID-19 cases in NCID and hospitals," he added.

Mr Ong reminded the public that GPs and polyclinics should always be the “first port of call” for less urgent medical problems.

"This will go a long way to help emergency departments prioritise treatments for serious cases," he said.