Seniors and those living with them should minimise social interactions, get COVID-19 vaccinations: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Seniors and those living with them should minimise their social interactions during this period as COVID-19 community cases are on the rise, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Sep 10).

Seniors are at higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with COVID-19, MOH has said.

Speaking at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference, Mr Ong said urged seniors to minimise their social interactions for the next month.

"Just go out for essentials, like buying food or see the doctor. This is especially if you’re still unvaccinated.

"And if you pull down your mask to below your nose and chat with your friends for an hour, you put yourself at a very high risk of infection," said Mr Ong, adding that they should consider getting themselves vaccinated if they are not.

Vaccinations for seniors across Singapore started on Feb 22. Mobile vaccination teams have been deployed to neighbourhoods for those who want to get vaccinated, while people can walk into a vaccination centre without an appointment to get inoculated.

He also urged young people who are living with seniors to "help protect them".

"Also minimise your social interactions. Cut back on eating out, or bringing many friends to your home, because these activities can easily bring the virus to the seniors living at home," said the Health Minister.