Seniors 'strongly urged' to stay home for next 4 weeks to protect themselves against COVID-19: AIC

SINGAPORE: Seniors aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" to stay at home to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19 amid a spike in cases.

This is especially so if they are unvaccinated, said the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) on Thursday (Sep 30).

Singapore has reported more than 1,000 new local cases on most days in the second half of September, setting new records for the number of daily infections.

Seniors made up more than a quarter of local cases in the past two weeks, said AIC.

Along with the rise in infections, COVID-19 fatalities have also increased.

As of Wednesday, there have been 38 deaths from COVID-19 in September alone - the highest number of fatalities in a month. All but one of them were seniors above the ago of 60, according to data compiled by CNA.

"Seniors are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with COVID-19 and should take added precautions to protect themselves," said AIC.

It added that since May, 257 unvaccinated seniors have been severely affected by COVID-19 and were in intensive care, needed oxygen supplementation or died.

AIC's latest advice comes after the agency on Sep 15 asked seniors to minimise social interactions for two weeks.