Seniors should minimise social interactions over next 2 weeks to protect against COVID-19: AIC
SINGAPORE: The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) on Wednesday (Sep 15) said people aged 60 and above should minimise social interactions over the next two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 community cases.
"Seniors are at a higher risk of developing serious health complications if they are infected with COVID-19," said the agency. It urged all seniors and those living with them to take added precautions to protect themselves against the virus.
Seniors are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowded places. Those who need to go out for essential activities should wear a mask properly at all times and maintain good hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing, said AIC.
The agency also encouraged family members to help seniors at home with buying essential items. Those living alone should only go out for essential activities such as seeing a doctor and return home as soon as possible, it said.
AIC added that seniors can stay engaged through activity booklets it has developed, as well as through virtual fitness programmes by using the Healthy365 app or signing up on ActiveSG.
Singapore reported 832 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 231 over the age of 60.
GET VACCINATED
The agency also urged seniors who have not been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible as the risk of severe outcomes from the disease if unvaccinated is "six times higher".
Unvaccinated seniors can walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic and participating public health preparedness clinics to receive their vaccination without an appointment, AIC reiterated.
The agency said its outreach arm, the Silver Generation Office, will double efforts to reach out to seniors and help them with vaccinations.
Current outreach efforts for seniors' vaccinations include helping them make online bookings for appointments, escorting those with mobility issues to vaccination centres, and arranging for home vaccinations when requested.
AIC also urged all those aged 60 and above who have received their SMS notification to receive a vaccine booster shot to do so.
In addition, the agency reminded seniors to maintain good personal hygiene by ensuring that masks are worn properly and not pulled down while talking, washing hands regularly and avoiding touching their faces.
Those experiencing any respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose should immediately see a doctor, it added.
