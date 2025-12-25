'After training, I feel better': The 84-year-old black belt still packing a punch

SINGAPORE: Every Sunday at 10am, the National Training Centre for taekwondo comes to life. Around 30 people – mostly men, many with grey hair and receding hairlines – gather for their weekly ritual.

Some sport noticeable bellies beneath their doboks. All are over 50, and some are in their 70s and 80s. But the energy in the room crackles with the enthusiasm of a school sports club.

During warm-ups, they jog circuits around the training hall. The faster ones weave between teammates in zigzag patterns. The group practises kicks and punches, then holds 100-count planks, with modifications for those who need them.

This is TeamgOLD, and despite their ages, they take their training seriously.