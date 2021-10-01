Seniors urged to opt for takeaway instead of dining in at hawker centres amid rise in COVID-19 cases: NEA

SINGAPORE: Seniors who visit hawker centres are encouraged to order takeaway instead of dining in given the increase in COVID-19 cases, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Friday (Oct 1).

"They should in particular avoid dine-in meals or chats over drinks at hawker centres at this time," said NEA, adding that seniors can consider getting their household members to buy food on their behalf where possible.

The advisory comes a day after the Agency of Integrated Care "strongly urged" seniors aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, to stay at home for the next four weeks to reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.

Of the 2,474 new local COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, 535 are people above the age of 60.

In September alone, there were 40 COVID-19 deaths. All but one were above 60 years old.

"The recent rise in COVID-19 cases has seen seniors at higher risk of developing serious health complications if infected," said NEA.

"The Agency for Integrated Care has advised seniors to minimise mask-off activities and to go out only for essential activities in the coming weeks."