Public sector 5G trials underway at Sentosa with autonomous road-sweeping trucks, augmented reality experiences

SINGAPORE: A first batch of public sector 5G trials at Sentosa have kicked off, with government agencies testing out projects such as autonomous road-sweeping trucks and augmented-reality (AR) educational games.

Ten trials have started. The Government aims to have 15 live trials by public agencies running in Sentosa by the end of the year, and at least 30 by the first half of 2023.

"The testbed catalyses the public sector’s adoption of 5G connectivity ahead of the nationwide 5G roll-out in 2025 by enabling agencies to trial use cases that improve operational effectiveness and deliver citizen-centric services," said the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech), Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Singtel in a joint media release on Tuesday (Oct 19).

One of the projects currently underway is the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU)'s trial of autonomous road-sweeping trucks.

"5G's high bandwidth and low latency are beneficial for streaming live camera feeds from the vehicle to the off-site operator, as well as transmitting haptic feedback and vehicular commands," said the release.

"These trials would enable an off-site operator to play the role of the on-board safety driver, a current requirement for autonomous vehicle trials, in the eventual deployment of autonomous vehicles on public roads."