Islet-hopping, canopy walks and trams: New developments unveiled for Sentosa and Pulau Brani

SINGAPORE: From an islet-hopping experience along 3km of beaches to elevated forest canopy walks, visitors to Sentosa and Pulau Brani can look forward to more leisure and lifestyle experiences as new developments start to open from the early 2030s.

These upcoming attractions form the next chapter of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan, which will unfold over two decades. The blueprint was unveiled by the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) on Friday (Jul 3).

As part of the plan, a new transport hub featuring a tram system will also link the two islands and serve as the gateway to the area, with water taxis being explored as an option, the SDC said.

When completed, the Greater Sentosa area, which comprises Sentosa and the 120-hectare Pulau Brani, is projected to attract around 32 million visitors a year, twice the number Sentosa currently receives.

Calling it Sentosa's "boldest vision yet", Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu said the plan will redefine the area as Singapore's "island playground" and make it "livelier and more exciting than ever before".

She was speaking at the launch of an exhibition at VivoCity on Friday, where the public can view the master plan, explore Sentosa’s history and share their views on what they hope Greater Sentosa will look like. The exhibition will move to Our Tampines Hub, Jurong Point and Waterway Point before returning to Sentosa in October.

Ms Fu said: “Sentosa holds a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans. Many of us have fond memories here – family outings at the beach, school trips, celebrations with loved ones.”

She said while the island has been a getaway for Singaporeans across generations, Sentosa also has to refresh its experiences and strengthen its appeal as tourism demand grows.

“Today, we are not just celebrating what Sentosa is. We are reimagining what it can be for decades to come – an island transformed, connected and sustained,” she said.

The plan to integrate Sentosa and Pulau Brani was first announced by then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 2019 National Day Rally.