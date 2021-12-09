'The sadness that we had lasted way beyond the night': Pioneer naval diver on Sentosa cable car tragedy

SINGAPORE: Almost 40 years on, retired combat diver Faustin Hogan still remembers the day vividly.

Mr Hogan, now 61, was part of the team that had been deployed for the search and rescue operation of the Sentosa cable car tragedy.

Seven people died when an oil-drilling vessel struck the cableway on Jan 29, 1983, dislodging two cable cars and sending them plunging into the sea below.

Recalling the day, Mr Hogan said it had started out as a very quiet and uneventful Saturday.

“We were sitting down in our little corner in the camp at Pulau Brani then suddenly, we got word from the operations room that a cable car was down,” he said.

Mr Hogan was one of the dozens of pioneers from the naval diving unit that had been invited to the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN) elite combat diving unit’s 50th anniversary parade held at Sembawang Camp on Thursday (Dec 9).

STRONG CURRENTS, RISING TIDES

“We couldn’t believe it so we asked them if they were sure,” said Mr Hogan, recounting the surprise he felt then as a corporal in the elite unit.

But it turned out to be true, and the team sprang into action, grabbing their equipment and racing to Jardine Steps, near Sentosa.

“When we reached, the first thing I noticed was the number of people there, I had never seen so many people on Jardine Steps,” he said.

What followed was a nearly four-hour rescue operation that would last until the wee hours of the morning, and watched closely by the nation in a live television broadcast.

“There were people on the ship that were telling us one direction, and another person pointing in another direction,“ he said. “There was a lot of noise because everyone was excited so they were pointing us in different directions.”

“All that did was to confuse us.”