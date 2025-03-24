Barrages, artificial coral reefs among suggestions to safeguard Sentosa’s coastline

SINGAPORE: Sentosa is a popular destination for family-friendly activities and beach holidays for both locals and tourists alike.

But the resort island faces threats from climate change. Experts warn that rising sea levels could swallow parts of its iconic 16km shoreline, decades from now.

Particularly vulnerable is its beachfront coastline with soft golden sand spanning about 2km - home to numerous attractions, eateries and beach clubs.

The government earlier this month announced its latest efforts to help Singapore better prepare for the impacts of climate change.

These include studies starting next year that will determine coastal protection solutions along Singapore's south-west coast and Sentosa.