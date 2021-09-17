New ferry service to Southern Islands as part of Sentosa's sustainability plans

SINGAPORE: Getting to the Southern Islands from Sentosa could soon be a hop, skip and a jump away, with a new ferry jetty at Sentosa Cove Village expected to start services by December.

Visitors to the Southern Islands, including St John's and Lazarus island, can look forward to “low-carbon leisure experiences”, including bicycle tours and glamping, and have food delivered to them via drones.

A new series of sustainability-themed tours which will take visitors through the unique heritage, biodiversity and nature of the Sentosa as well as neighbouring islands will also be progressively launched from December, said the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in a media release on Friday (Sep 17).

It is part of the island’s efforts to become a carbon-neutral destination by 2030, and transform Singapore into a sustainable tourism destination.

On Friday, SDC launched a roadmap charting sustainability targets, which includes greening transport and infrastructure as well as harnessing renewable energy.