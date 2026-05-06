Crocodile spotted in waters off Sentosa, water activities at beaches halted
This is the second reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa's waters this year, following the first sighting in late January.
SINGAPORE: A crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Wednesday (May 6) evening, prompting the suspension of water activities at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice.
After being alerted to the sighting, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) activated a joint search team, with operations ongoing.
“In consultation with NParks, as a precautionary measure, water activities such as swimming and kayaking are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach, until further notice,” SDC said in a Facebook post.
The beaches remain open, and it has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the island’s beachfront areas.
“Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signages and instructions on the ground,” SDC said, adding that the safety and well-being of guests are its top priority.
This is the second reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa's waters this year, following the first sighting in late January.
Water activities were similarly suspended following that sighting at Sentosa Cove, before being lifted slightly over a week later.
Another crocodile sighting was reported at Keppel Bay last week, leading NParks to place advisory signs in the vicinity to warn the public to exercise caution near the water’s edge.
Members of the public are advised to stay calm and back away slowly should they encounter a crocodile, and not approach, provoke or feed the animal.
The public may also contact NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.