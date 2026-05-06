Crocodile spotted in waters off Sentosa, water activities at beaches halted

SINGAPORE: A crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Wednesday (May 6) evening, prompting the suspension of water activities at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches until further notice.

After being alerted to the sighting, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) activated a joint search team, with operations ongoing.

“In consultation with NParks, as a precautionary measure, water activities such as swimming and kayaking are not allowed at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach, until further notice,” SDC said in a Facebook post.

The beaches remain open, and it has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the island’s beachfront areas.

“Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signages and instructions on the ground,” SDC said, adding that the safety and well-being of guests are its top priority.