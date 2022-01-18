Sentosa's Fort Siloso proposed as Singapore's next national monument

SINGAPORE: Sentosa's Fort Siloso could become Singapore's 74th national monument, after a proposal for it to be gazetted, the National Heritage Board (NHB) said on Tuesday (Jan 18).

The historical site will be gazetted next month if the proposal is confirmed, and will become the country's eighth World War II-related monument.

Built by the British military on Sentosa in the early 1880s, Fort Siloso was one of three fortifications meant to protect the southern shipping lanes, according to NHB on its Roots website.