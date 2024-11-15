RWS waterfront development set to open by 2030; to feature 88m-tall sculpture, 'mountain' trail

SINGAPORE: Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) waterfront is set to get a new look by 2030.

A development featuring a promenade, a "mountain trail" and an 88m-tall light sculpture will be built as part of the resort's expansion plans, and is expected to be a "defining feature of the new RWS".

The waterfront development will be located near the SEA Aquarium and behind the Malaysian Food Street. The promenade will connect to the Sentosa Boardwalk, which visitors use to walk to Sentosa from VivoCity.

A key landmark attraction will be the light sculpture, which "comes alive" at dusk for nightly shows, RWS said in a press release on Friday (Nov 15).

"This striking structure will be set within a generous open waterfront park that will revitalise Singapore's skyline," the resort said.