Singapore

Police investigating after 28-year-old man dies along Serangoon Avenue 4
A CNA reader said she noticed a police tent at Serangoon Community Park on Sunday afternoon.

A police cordon seen along Serangoon Avenue 4 on Jan 1, 2023. (Photo: Joyce Ng)

02 Jan 2023 12:23AM (Updated: 02 Jan 2023 12:23AM)
SINGAPORE: Further police investigations are ongoing after a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene near a main road in Serangoon on Sunday (Jan 1) afternoon. 

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance along Serangoon Avenue 4 at about 1.40pm. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. 

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said that they do not suspect foul play and that investigations are ongoing. 

CNA reader Joyce Ng said she noticed a police cordon and police tent at Serangoon Community Park on Sunday afternoon. A photo of the scene showed the cordon set up next to a pavement with pedestrians and a road. 

Serangoon Community Park, which is in the same area as Serangoon Stadium, is bordered by Serangoon Avenue 4 and Boundary Road. 

Source: CNA/fh

