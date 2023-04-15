‘I got away with it, how dumb can you be?’: An expert brings us inside the mind of a serial scammer

SINGAPORE: It was always his dream to be a business owner.

So, when his new friend - whom he met online - meticulously laid out a plan for a joint business venture, “Chris” felt an immediate connection.

Over dinner, the man rattled on about a Taiwanese bubble tea franchise he was hoping to bring into Singapore. He had the money, the friend assured him, but he was looking for a business partner he could trust.

He showed Chris several listings of possible rental spaces and even navigated the business registry website with ease.

“Immediately, I let my guard down,” said Chris.

But over the next few months, Chris would learn that his “business partner” was a criminal suspect, who was on the police radar for a series of frauds. His name is Jerald Low.