Service and conservancy charges for hawker centres, markets to be raised from January

SINGAPORE: The service and conservancy charges (S&CC) for 27 markets and hawker centres (MHCs) owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) will go up from next year, following a review.

The increases will be implemented in two steps - from January 2024 and from July 2024 - said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a press release on Saturday (Jun 3).

The revisions apply to four trade types at MSE-owned markets and hawker centres, including cooked food, piece and sundry, market produce I and market produce II.

Cooked food stalls at MHCs currently pay S$140 (US$103) per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$155 and to S$175 next July.

Piece and sundry stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$79 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$87 and to S$99 next July.

Market produce I stalls at MHCs currently pay S$67 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$73 and to S$82 next July.

Market produce II stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$42 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$46 and to S$52 next July.