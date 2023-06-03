Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Service and conservancy charges for hawker centres, markets to be raised from January
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Service and conservancy charges for hawker centres, markets to be raised from January

Service and conservancy charges for hawker centres, markets to be raised from January

Photo of a cleaner at a hawker centre. (Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

03 Jun 2023 04:41PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The service and conservancy charges (S&CC) for 27 markets and hawker centres (MHCs) owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) will go up from next year, following a review.

The increases will be implemented in two steps - from January 2024 and from July 2024 - said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a press release on Saturday (Jun 3).

The revisions apply to four trade types at MSE-owned markets and hawker centres, including cooked food, piece and sundry, market produce I and market produce II.

Cooked food stalls at MHCs currently pay S$140 (US$103) per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$155 and to S$175 next July.

Piece and sundry stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$79 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$87 and to S$99 next July.

Market produce I stalls at MHCs currently pay S$67 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$73 and to S$82 next July.

Market produce II stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$42 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$46 and to S$52 next July.

The revisions apply to four trade types at MSE-owned markets and hawker centres. (Image: National Environment Agency)

The increase in S&CC will "better reflect the increase in costs", according to NEA.

"While the cost of cleaning and maintaining the MHCs have increased significantly over the years, the current S&CC rates have remained unchanged since 2005," it said.

MSE and NEA added they will continue to conduct regular reviews of S&CC for MSE-owned MHCs to "keep pace" with changes in operational costs.

A list of markets and hawker centres. (Image: National Environment Agency)

Related:

Source: CNA/sn

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.