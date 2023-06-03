Service and conservancy charges for hawker centres, markets to be raised from January

SINGAPORE: The service and conservancy charges (S&CC) for 27 markets and hawker centres (MHCs) owned by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) will go up from next year, following a review.
The increases will be implemented in two steps - from January 2024 and from July 2024 - said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a press release on Saturday (Jun 3).
The revisions apply to four trade types at MSE-owned markets and hawker centres, including cooked food, piece and sundry, market produce I and market produce II.
Cooked food stalls at MHCs currently pay S$140 (US$103) per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$155 and to S$175 next July.
Piece and sundry stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$79 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$87 and to S$99 next July.
Market produce I stalls at MHCs currently pay S$67 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$73 and to S$82 next July.
Market produce II stalls at MHCs at the moment pay S$42 per month in S&CC. From next January, the charges will be increased to S$46 and to S$52 next July.
The increase in S&CC will "better reflect the increase in costs", according to NEA.
"While the cost of cleaning and maintaining the MHCs have increased significantly over the years, the current S&CC rates have remained unchanged since 2005," it said.
MSE and NEA added they will continue to conduct regular reviews of S&CC for MSE-owned MHCs to "keep pace" with changes in operational costs.