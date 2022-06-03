'Our costs have not stopped increasing': Some service providers in Singapore raising prices to stay afloat

SINGAPORE: From hair salons to home repair works, service providers have been raising their prices in recent months to cope with rising costs.

Sharp spikes in the cost of raw materials, logistics, manpower, as well as utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have left a handful of businesses with “little choice” but to pass on the rapidly rising costs to their customers.

Mr Wilson Ng, who runs W&S Handyman Services, said that he has made slight increases to his fees since the end of March this year.

This is mainly due to rising fuel costs, which have also affected profit margins, said Mr Ng. Where he used to spend S$80 for a full tank of petrol for his van, which would last him between four to five days, it now costs about S$130.

Local pump prices have risen steadily this year amid the Ukraine conflict. According to fuel price comparison website Fuel Kaki on Friday afternoon (Jun 3), the most popular 95-octane grade petrol now costs between S$3.26 and S$3.33 a litre.

The same product a year ago was almost a dollar cheaper, in the S$2.38 to S$2.48 price range.

And it is not just petrol, the prices of materials essential to Mr Ng's handyman business have also shot up since the start of the year.

A box of screws used to cost Mr Ng about S$10. Now he pays anything from S$16 to S$18. The price of a pack of wall plugs has also increased from S$11 to about S$16.

While he has not increased his transport fee of S$20, Mr Ng has bumped up his minimum charge from S$40 to S$45. He has also implemented new fees for specific services like the drawing of markings for the installation of particular household items that need specific alignments.

These have helped to offset rising costs, said Mr Ng, while charging for services that used to be free also ensures he is compensated fairly for a task which can take a substantial amount of his time.

Latest data showed Singapore's services inflation dipped slightly to 2.5 per cent in April as airfares, which have been one of the major drivers in recent months, moderated.

Prices of personal care services, such as hairdressing, inched up 0.5 per cent year-on-year in April, from 0 per cent in March. Household services and supplies rose from 1.2 per cent to 1.4 per cent in April, according to the latest data.

So while official data points to limited gains in inflation in such businesses, those that CNA spoke to say on the ground realities paint a different picture.