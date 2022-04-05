5 men arrested for suspected secret society involvement as police conduct raids following relaxation of COVID-19 rules
SINGAPORE: In a series of joint operations conducted following the relaxation of COVID-19 safe management measures, police arrested five men over suspicion of secret society involvement.
A total of 84 public entertainment and nightlife establishments, food and beverage outlets and 234 persons were checked during the island-wide operations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Apr 5)
The joint operations conducted between Mar 29 and Apr 2 were led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the seven Police Land Divisions.
Officers conducted raids at locations in Parklane Shopping Mall, Clarke Quay, Jurong West and Aliwal Street in Kampong Glam.
Five men, aged between 21 and 40, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, the police said.
"Firm action will be taken against anyone who is found to be associated with secret societies and choose to flout the law," the police said.
During the operations, police also arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a rioting case and a 52-year-old man for possession and consumption of controlled drugs.
Police investigations against all seven men are ongoing.
Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.
Rioting is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.
Anyone convicted of possessing controlled drugs can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$20,000, or both, while the consumption of controlled drugs is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.