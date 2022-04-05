5 men arrested for suspected secret society involvement as police conduct raids following relaxation of COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: In a series of joint operations conducted following the relaxation of COVID-19 safe management measures, police arrested five men over suspicion of secret society involvement.

A total of 84 public entertainment and nightlife establishments, food and beverage outlets and 234 persons were checked during the island-wide operations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Tuesday (Apr 5)

The joint operations conducted between Mar 29 and Apr 2 were led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the seven Police Land Divisions.

Officers conducted raids at locations in Parklane Shopping Mall, Clarke Quay, Jurong West and Aliwal Street in Kampong Glam.

Five men, aged between 21 and 40, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, the police said.