Man linked to 7 road accidents over 4 months to be charged with driving under the influence of etomidate

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man allegedly involved in seven road accidents between October 2024 and February 2025 will be charged on Wednesday (Jul 15) with driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving and other traffic offences.

Police said on Tuesday that the suspect's most recent accident occurred at about 8am on Feb 6 along Punggol North Avenue. Investigations showed that the man had driven his car against the flow of traffic on a three-lane road and collided head-on into a lorry.

While no one was injured in the accident, a vaporiser and a pod were seized from the man, and etomidate was detected in his blood sample in a subsequent analysis by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was involved in multiple accidents over a short span of time, and the man was arrested at scene,” police said, adding that his driving licence was suspended with immediate effect.

The earliest traffic incident took place at about 7.55pm on Oct 21, 2024, along Sengkang East Way, according to police investigations.

The suspect failed to keep a proper lookout and rear-ended a stationary taxi, causing a 64-year-old female taxi driver to suffer a neck strain. She was taken to hospital in a conscious state.