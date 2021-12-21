'We can never be complacent': Parents of children with allergies battle anxiety, low awareness

SINGAPORE: The day she had to administer an EpiPen to her five-year-old daughter is seared into Ms Candice Huang’s memory.

In December last year, Ms Huang allowed her daughter to eat some chocolate that was given out at a mall. She checked that the ingredients on the label did not include cow’s milk or eggs, which the girl is severely allergic to.

She warned her daughter to take a little first, as was usual with new foods, but the girl “wolfed down” a large chunk. Then she began complaining of pain.

“She started crying and vomiting and her eyes became bloodshot and she had so many dots around her eyes, which looked like burst blood vessels. She was crying and screaming and clenching and clawing at her throat.”

Ms Huang gave her antihistamines first, as is usual for an allergic reaction. But it did not work because her daughter was "vomiting nonstop". She started spitting out streaks of blood, which is when Ms Huang rushed to get an EpiPen. The auto-injector contains adrenaline that is used to treat someone who has a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Her daughter regained her composure 30 seconds after the EpiPen was administered, but the experience was “so scary”, Ms Huang said.

Although it was a lesson learnt the hard way, she said it has helped her whole family, including her daughter, to understand the consequences of a severe allergic reaction.

“After they witnessed the EpiPen episode, I feel like my whole household is very vigilant now,” she told CNA.

Her daughter is also more careful with chocolates now, and takes a small bite and waits for five minutes before taking another bite.

While the incident was caused by incorrect labelling, Ms Huang said she has to bear some of the responsibility.

“An allergy parent can never be too overly cautious and we can never be complacent for a second,” she said.

LOW AWARENESS OF SEVERE ALLERGIES

Parents CNA spoke to said that there is generally low awareness of severe allergies and how bad reactions can be.

“Unless you have personally witnessed a severe allergic reaction, you would never imagine it to be like that,” Mr Huang said.

She added that people tend to make light of the potential consequences, mostly due to ignorance.

She recounted an incident when she wanted to buy some cookies, but realised they contained ingredients her daughter was allergic to. But the woman selling the cookies simply said: “Aiyah, a little bit sure can one lah.”

“I cannot fault her or blame her for it because there’s simply just not enough awareness,” Ms Huang said.