High risk of severe haze for rest of 2026 amid El Nino, biofuel demand and Indonesia budget cuts: Report

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia faces a high risk of severe transboundary haze for the rest of 2026, with conditions expected to peak between August and September due to a strong El Nino bringing about hotter and drier conditions, a Singapore think-tank warned on Wednesday (Jun 24).

The Singapore Institute of International Affairs (SIIA) said it has issued a rare "red" warning in its 17-page Haze Outlook 2026 report, which signals a high risk of severe transboundary haze affecting Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore in the remaining months of this year.

This is only the second time SIIA has issued its highest-risk rating since it launched the annual outlook in 2019, following a similar assessment in 2023.

Haze returned to Singapore that year as hotspots surged in parts of Sumatra amid El Nino-driven dry conditions. Transboundary haze largely arises from forest and peat fires in the region.

For 2026, SIIA said the heightened risk this year comes as shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz have increased cost pressures on the agricultural sector, in part due to fuel shortages and the spike in fertiliser prices.

At the same time, the growing demand for biofuels has raised concerns that some producers may expand their plantations by turning to cheaper but unsustainable land-clearing methods, such as the use of fire.

The high-risk season also coincides with tightening budgets amid global economic uncertainty. In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto will be facing his first high-risk dry season, the report noted.

Budget challenges in Indonesia were also flagged in the report, which stated that the country's Ministry of Forestry and provincial governments had warned that budgets for fire management are "under pressure" amid cuts to public spending.

The potentially severe dry season this year will serve as a "stress test" for fire prevention and land management measures for the region, the report said.

SIIA chairman Simon Tay said: “The forecasts warn of a severe dry season, but we must not be fatalistic. There is much that can be done to prevent the worst and strengthen climate resilience, energy and food security, and regional cooperation.

“The challenge is to ensure that sustainable practices are maintained across entire supply chains, including by small and medium-sized enterprises that may be operating under tighter economic pressures.”

The report also called for stronger cooperation among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to tackle transboundary haze.

It noted that the recently inaugurated ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control aims to strengthen policy coordination on haze mitigation and land management, complementing the scientific data and satellite haze monitoring provided by the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre in Singapore.

EL NINO, INDIAN OCEAN DIPOLE

Historically, the most serious haze incidents have occurred when El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole have coincided, such as in 1997 to 1998, 2015, and 2023, the report stated.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern marked by unusually warm ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

It results in hotter weather across the region, less rain and drier conditions, with authorities previously warning of a "super" or "Godzilla" El Nino - referring to more intense El Nino conditions.

"Weather conditions in the remaining months of 2026 could potentially be one of the hottest and driest dry seasons on record, increasing the danger that land fires could spread out of control," SIIA said in its report.

Drier and warmer conditions increase the likelihood of peatland and vegetation fires in the region.

El Nino conditions are under way as of this month, with a 63 per cent chance of a strong El Nino occurring, SIIA said, citing the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.